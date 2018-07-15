Yu Darvish could return to the mound next weekend

For nearly the past two months, Cubs righty Yu Darvish has been sidelined with right triceps tendinitis that has yet to yield. But, according to what Darvish told MLB.com — he expects to be on the mound very soon post all-star break.

“There was a lot of pain in [Los Angeles] before going on the DL,” Darvish said through his interpreter. “So I’ve got that in mind. There’s a little bit of scariness that’s left in my mind.” “My sense is that he feels better and his arm is feeling good,” Hoyer said. “Our hope is that after the [All-Star] break, he can ramp it up. I have no reason to be pessimistic.”

Darvish was nearing his return in late June before suffering a setback in his bullpen session, which resulted in a cortisone shot for the setback. Darvish will certainly be needed, as the Cubs only hold first place in the division by a half game over the Brewers.

Darvish, 31, has struggled in eight starts for Chicago this season, sporting a 1-3 record with a 4.95 ERA — while also dealing with two stints on the disabled list.