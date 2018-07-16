Bray Wyatt To Miss WWE Raw Due To Personal Reasons?

The post-show for Extreme Rules will be of interest when it comes to the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. According to Fightful, Bray Wyatt is not present at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, where Raw is being held at tonight. The article states that Wyatt has “personal business” to deal with.

It may be time for US to move on.. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 16, 2018

It is well known that Wyatt was involved in a car accident earlier this month in Tampa, Florida, where he was hospitalized as a result. It was also reported that Wyatt had suffered a “traumatic head injury”, but the specifics of that injury is unknown at this time. Wyatt was cited for “careless driving” with the accident.

This bit of information could explain why The Deleters of Worlds lost the Tag Team Championship to The B Team at Extreme Rules the night before. In addition, Matt Hardy issued out a rather cryptic tweet after the match was contested. Putting those events together could explain the foreseeable absence of The Eater of the Worlds.

In what was a turning point for the former WWE Champion, The Deleters of Worlds was born from the feud between Wyatt and Hardy earlier this year. In the climax of their feud, Wyatt would lose the Ultimate Deletion match. Wyatt was then thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation, which would set the stage for him to join Hardy. The two joined forces at WrestleMania 34, with Wyatt assisting Hardy in winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The newly formed tag team participated in the Tag Team Eliminators tournament on Raw to face the Bar for the then-vacated Tag Team Championships.

The Deleters of Worlds won the Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble event back in April. Their reign lasted just under 80 days. Now the question is, if and when Wyatt returns, could fans see another round of the feud between the two men?