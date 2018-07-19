Watch: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick star in funny skit at ESPY Awards

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known for his personality, both on and off the field, which is why he was the perfect candidate to star in a video mockumentary with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

Patrick hosted the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, which officially aired on Wednesday night, and she appeared in a funny vide — “Me, Danica” — with her beau. Rodgers even played the boyfriend in what was essentially a video to mock “I, Tonya.”

That stache is a gamechanger. We’d pay money to have Rodgers rock something like that for the entirety of the 2018 NFL season. Maybe it could help the team mount a Super Bowl run.