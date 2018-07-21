Floyd Mayweather skewers 50 cent, calls him out for 'snitching'

It was starting to look like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 50 Cent had finally squashed their beef and were back to being friends again.

But judging by some recent social media posts, it appears that is not the case.

50 Cent has been running his mouth about Mayweather on the radio recently, and it appears the GOAT got wind of it. He responded by taking to Instagram and blasting 50, calling him “Confidential Informant Jackson,” and saying that his own son wants nothing to do with him.

It didn’t take 50 long to respond. He did so by referencing Mayweather’s domestic violence past.

It’s looking like the two former friends may never bury the hatchet again, and that this beef will never settle.