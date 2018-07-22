Brewers infielder Hernan Perez throws comically slow pitch, hits Dodgers player (Video)

It’s always fun when position players come in to pitch in games, in an attempt to eat up innings and ensure a bullpen doesn’t get taxed. The MLB season is 162 games long, and managers do whatever they can to keep their bullpen arms fresh.

That often results in the opposing team crushing a few extra home runs, as players serving up flat fastballs in the mid-80s is something professional hitters tend to take advantage of.

But fans witnessed something far more compelling in Sunday’s Brewers-Dodgers game, when Hernan Perez came in to pitch. Perez served up a wild offspeed pitch that we’ll call a “slider,” and it was clocked at only 48 mph. Not only that, it drilled Austin Barnes as well.

That pitch was so slow Barnes may not have even felt it.