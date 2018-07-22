Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

If you go back and review the record, I think you will find that Hampus Lindholm and I disagree on virtually everything. Finally, the typically obtuse Lindholm has swung to the side of reason. I also view these Ducks third jerseys with hearts in my eyes.

