Stephanie McMahon Announces All-Women WWE Pay-Per-View

Stephanie McMahon was expected to have major news for the WWE Universe and she definitely delivered. On the July 23 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, McMahon announced the company’s first ever all-women’s pay-per-view.

Stephanie, Triple H and Vince McMahon himself stood in the ring and addressed the live crowd as well as the Superstars on stage. Hunter spoke of the trust between the men and women on the roster, as well as the pride he feels for everyone that makes the product succeed.

History is made! @StephMcMahon has announced on #RAW that the first-ever ALL WOMEN'S Pay-Per-View will take place on October 28th! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/5tNOziwYkR — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018

But then Stephanie called the women to the forefront. She reminded everyone of what the Women’s Revolution did for the division, as well as the support from fans and Superstars alike.

Then she made the announcement. The event will take place on October 28 and will be called Evolution. 50 women from the past and present will appear and all three women’s championships will be defended. Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT will be represented on what should be the biggest night in the history of women’s wrestling in WWE thus far.