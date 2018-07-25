Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: July 25/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Darrion Caldwell 335 2 2 Eduardo Dantas 216 3 5 Michael McDonald 148.5 4 3 Joe Taimanglo 144 5 4 Joe Warren 104 6 6 Justin Tenedora 45 7 7 Johnny Marigo 42.5 8 8 Jordan Howard 32 9 9 Dominic Mazzotta 27.5 10 10 Leandro Higo 27 11 11 Mike Kimbel 25 12 12 Almog Shay 22.5 13 13 Matt Lozano 20 14 14 Brandon Phillips 18 15 15 Josh San Diego 17 16 16 Josh Sampo 15 17 17 Eric Ellington 5 18 18 Brandon Polcare 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound