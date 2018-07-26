Conor McGregor Reaches Plea Deal, No Criminal Record

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 27: Conor McGregor attends his after fight party and his Wynn Nightlife residency debut at the Encore Beach Club at Night at Wynn Las Vegas on August 27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife)

Dollygate is over. Conor McGregor plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct today in Brooklyn court, allowing him to avoid getting a criminal record. This stems from, of course, his attack on the UFC athlete bus with, among other things, a dolly, at the Barclays Center on April 5th.

As stated above, McGregor will have no criminal record from this incident, will get no jail time, and his travel visa won’t be affected. He has to reimburse the bus company for the damages he inflicted (which he already has done), serve five days of community service, and attend an anger management course for a few days. Orders of protection (aka restraining orders) were also issued for Ray Borg, Jason Ledbetter, and Michael Chiesa.

McGregor gave a brief statement today after his appearance;

So, with the UFC looking less and less inclined to discipline their cash cow for this incident, McGregor looks free and clear to fight current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ASAP.

Money talks, folks.