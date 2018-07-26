Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- All Good Things Come to an End

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Eleven wins in a row is something, but Trevor Bauer made sure the Pittsburgh Pirates wouldn’t make it a dozen straight on Wednesday afternoon.

Bauer struck out 10 over seven innings of work and the Pirates offense, without a couple of regulars, mustered only three hits on the afternoon as their win streak came to an end in a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The Pirates offense had scored six or more runs in seven straight games coming in, but were blanked by Bauer, who outpitched Jameson Taillon.

It wasn’t as much as the Pirates offense failing as it was the fact that Bauer was that good.

Edwin Encaracion made it a 2-0 game in the third with a two-run single after the Pirates couldn’t turn a double play one batter prior.

Yonder Alonso connected with a two-run homer off Felipe Vazquez in the eighth to make it 4-0.

It was the Pirates first loss since July 10.

Taillon pitched well enough to win, allowing just the two runs and seven hits in seven solid innings of work.

Scary Moment for Marte

Perhaps the hottest hitter in baseball right now, Starling Marte was hit by a pitch in the top of the first and had to leave the game.

Not a whole lot of news has been made available as Marte will get re-evaluated in Pittsburgh today.

He’s one guy the Bucs simply can’t afford to be without.

Marte currently leads all National League players with 20 RBI in the month of July.

For what it’s worth, his hit streak remains intact at 17 games.

Left fielder Corey Dickerson was also held out of the lineup Wednesday after leaving Tuesday night’s game with hamstring tightness.

Roster Move

Before the game, the Pirates re-called up Adam Frazier and sent Casey Sadler back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

With Dickerson also out of the lineup, Frazier took Marte’s spot in center field and went 1-for-3 on the afternoon.

If Marte or Dickerson is expected to miss more than the next one or two games, I would expect Austin Meadows to be re-called.

Nothing against Frazier, but the Pirates don’t want him manning center field for a stretch while the Bucs are contending for a playoff spot.

Up Next

The Pirates return home and will host the New York Mets for a four-game series beginning Thursday night.

It’s a must that the Bucs take at least three of four from the lousy Mets.

Nick Kingham (5-4, 4.11 ERA) will get the ball for the Pirates tonight. Hew will be opposed by the Mets Steven Matz (4-8, 3.65 ERA).

