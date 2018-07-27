Chris Jericho Reportedly Interested In Working The 'G1 Supercard' MSG Event

For over 18 years, Chris Jericho showed his devotion to the WWE by staying with the company. During this time, Jericho racked up six world title reigns, nine Intercontinental title reigns, two United States title reigns, and seven tag team title reigns. Jericho has stated on numerous occasions that he respects the relationship that he and Vince McMahon have developed, and will remain loyal to WWE.

With the overall scope of pro wrestling significantly changing, Jericho could be rescinding on his loyalty to Vince McMahon. In fact, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there could be interest in working the G1 Supercard Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro Wrestling joint show at the Madison Square Garden on April 6, with will directly compete with the NXT: TakeOver.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @ringofhonor and @njpwglobal to bring their G1 Supercard to The Garden, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 10th! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/aXu2uVAKtg — MSG (@TheGarden) July 12, 2018

Jericho broke his WWE streak this past January by competing against Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestling Kingdom. Jericho was unable to win the match, but showed that he was still a part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling family by attacking Tetsuya Naito the next evening at New Year Dash.

Jericho attacked Naito once more, leading to their IWGP Intercontinental Championship match at Dominion 6.9. Jericho was successful, commencing his first reign at IC champ and first non-WWE title reign since losing to Konnan on WCW Nitro, November of 1998.

Jericho was reportedly offered to compete at NJPW’s United States events, Strong Style Evolved and G1 Special in San Francisco, but declined them to show loyalty to Vince McMahon and continue to keep his overall brand high by not agreeing to wrestling anywhere else.

Jericho recently announced that he will compete in a non-WWE match on U.S. soil for the first time since 1999, as he will be teaming up with The Young Bucks against Kenny Omega, Cody, and Marty Scurll at the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea in October.

There’s no question that Jericho as a brand is more valuable outside of WWE than with WWE. He has stated himself that at this point of his career, he needs to be heavily engaged from a storyline perspective to wrestle, and he would not be a top name in WWE right now like he is in New Japan. His appearances at the Raw 25 show and Greatest Royal Rumble pleased the WWE Universe, but did not do anything overall from the standpoint of developing a storyline.