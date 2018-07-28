Aaron Judge Injury Flames Fan Passion On Twitter

When Royals pitcher Jakob Junis injured Aaron Judge, some Yankees fans took to Twitter to let Junis know exactly how they felt. So Yahoo Sports has decided to use this to jump to conclusions about all Yankees fans.

Yahoo writer Jack Baer referred to the Yankees supporters as a “mob” and suggested that Yankees fans have developed a reputation over the years that has created what he calls “a recipe for an avalanche of hatred.” I respectfully disagree.

Frank, no one is excusing a group of knuckleheads that got over- excited. And vicious wishes to injure a Royals player in return are deplorable. But where is the data to support your contention that being a Yankees fan automatically means you are spreading hatred? That is stereotyping in its purest form.

Have you spoken with other Yankees fans to see how many of them have similar views? Have you spoken with fans of other clubs to find out if they actually feel this way about Yankees fans? Do you have any concrete facts to show that fans of other teams don’t make similar tweets? If you do have this data, let’s see it.

Actually, as a whole, the passion that Yankees fans have makes them the best fans in sports, and it is part of the reason for the Yankees success. That passion has helped to propel them to 27 World Series wins.

“It’s great playing here in New York,” Judge said according to nj.com. “The fans expect the best from you and obviously at times you’re disappointing yourself more than the fans. The times that I’ve struggled and I haven’t been received very well, I know that it’s my fault for going out there and not doing as well. So you have to continue to believe in what got you here.”

The real story is that the potential American League MVP is out for an estimated three weeks. And he is unavailable for the crucial upcoming series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, August 2-5.

But someone will step up to fill the void. And you will hear Yankees fans screaming. Whether you like it or not.