Watch Mitchell Trubisky throw three interceptions in same training camp rpactice

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky still has a lot of work ahead of him as it relates to his development, but the good news is that he still has plenty of time.

Trubisky, after all, is only 23 years of age, and he only has a number of games under his belt. He played in college at UNC for only one season, and then suited up for 12 regular-season NFL games for the Bears last year.

So it’s clear that there will be more growing pains this upcoming season, with him showing off his great arm in some games, while making some errant passes in others. Like, for example, when he threw three interceptions in the same training camp practice on Saturday.

Training camp is the time to get those mistakes out of his system, after all.