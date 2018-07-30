Teddy Bridgewater shooting up Jets QB depth chart amid Sam Darnold holdout

The Jets are a big loser with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold holding out, for a number of reasons.

First off, it’s not really a good look to trade half the farm to land the No. 3 pick in the draft, and then have that player unsigned. Right now, only Darnold and Roquan Smith are the first-rounders that are currently holding out.

Most importantly, though, it’s hindering Darnold’s development. The young signal-caller needs to get as many reps as possible, in both training camp and preseason games. He’s missing vital snaps, with both the first and second team, that he should be getting.

As for one winner, though, well, that’s Teddy Bridgewater. Over the past two seasons, Bridgewater has appeared in only one game, and attempted two passes. All eyes will be on him, as he recovers from his brutal leg injury, and there’s a lot for Bridgewater to prove. Well, he’s now moving toward possibly winning the starting QB job, and could be behind center in Week 1, depending on how preseason play goes. The Jets would certainly fare better starting him, over journeyman QB Josh McCown. If Bridgewater does well, the team could even look to trade him, and could get something in return.

For now, though, Darnold and his camp need to get this deal done. It’s probably something like offset language that’s holding it up, but he’s missing valuable time on the field, which a potential franchise quarterback desperately needs.