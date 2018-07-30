MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: July 30/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: July 30/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: July 30/18

July 14, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Cat Zingano (red gloves) defeats Marion Reneau (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at CenturyLink Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 366
2 2 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 218.5
3 3 2 Holly Holm 97
4 4 8 Marion Reneau 78.5
5 5 5 Raquel Pennington 71
6 9 7 Cat Zingano 66.5
7 6 9 Sara McMann 62
8 7 3 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
9 10 11 Bethe Correia 26.5
10 11 15 Sarah Moras 26
11 12 10 Aspen Ladd 25
12 13 14 Lucie Pudilova 14.5
13 14 12 Lina Lansberg 9
14 15 13 Irene Aldana 5
15 16 16 Gina Mazany 4.5
16 17 Megan Anderson 0
16 17 Talita Bernardo 0
16 17 Tonya Evinger 0
16 17 Veronica Macedo 0
16 17 Wu Yanan 0
16 17 Yana Kunitskaya 0

 

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight/strawweight rankings

 

