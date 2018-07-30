UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: July 30/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|366
|2
|2
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|218.5
|3
|3
|2
|Holly Holm
|97
|4
|4
|8
|Marion Reneau
|78.5
|5
|5
|5
|Raquel Pennington
|71
|6
|9
|7
|Cat Zingano
|66.5
|7
|6
|9
|Sara McMann
|62
|8
|7
|3
|Ketlen Vieira
|52.5
|9
|10
|11
|Bethe Correia
|26.5
|10
|11
|15
|Sarah Moras
|26
|11
|12
|10
|Aspen Ladd
|25
|12
|13
|14
|Lucie Pudilova
|14.5
|13
|14
|12
|Lina Lansberg
|9
|14
|15
|13
|Irene Aldana
|5
|15
|16
|16
|Gina Mazany
|4.5
|16
|17
|Megan Anderson
|0
|16
|17
|Talita Bernardo
|0
|16
|17
|Tonya Evinger
|0
|16
|17
|Veronica Macedo
|0
|16
|17
|Wu Yanan
|0
|16
|17
|Yana Kunitskaya
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight/strawweight rankings
