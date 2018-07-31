The Biggest Trade The Yankees Didn't Make

The Yankees merry-go-round has revolved so quickly in recent days that General Manager Brian Cashman must be seeing horses in his sleep. But the biggest story may not be who got on the ride, but who didn’t get off.

Gone are Adam Warren, Chasen Shreve and Tyler Austin. So far, the biggest impact from those hopping aboard is from J. A. Happ, who pitched a gem in his first start in pinstripes.

But the Yankees survived the flurry with one gem still in fold. That gem is Justus Sheffield. Everyone wanted him. But not Jacob deGrom, not Chris Archer, nor anyone else could pry him loose. So in the long run, the trade the Yankees did not make could have the biggest impact.

In 2018, Sheffield boasts a 2.34 ERA with 9.53 strike outs per nine innings. His anticipated call up could pay big dividends in September. You can compile as many scouting reports as you like, but there is nothing like stepping in the batter’s box and seeing the “stuff” that a pitcher actually has.

And Sheffield has been awaiting his chance. “I feel like if I just go out there and have fun and play my game and get my work in, I think things will go OK,” Sheffield said, according to nj.com. “Obviously, I’d love to be up in the big leagues.”

Now there is the school of thought that says don’t rush a prospect or you might ruin him. But that strategy didn’t work very well with Joba Chamberlain, did it?

Give Sheffield the ball. There’s a reason why everyone wanted him. And there is a reason why Cashman held on to him despite one temptation after another.

CC Sabathia is very excited about Sheffield’s potential. “He wants to be good,” Sabathia said, also according to nj.com. “He asks a lot of questions. Obviously, the stuff is there. He’s got the stuff to pitch in the big leagues. Wanting to be better and asking questions and just trying to be around the right people, I think, is something he does a good job of.”

Mark it down. When this season comes to an end, one of the biggest impacts will come from a player who stayed on the merry-go-round, when so many general managers wanted to pull him off.