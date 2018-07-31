WWE Power Couple John Cena And Nikki Bella 'Officially' End Their Relationship

Power couples are not a new gimmick in WWE. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are perhaps the most infamous power couple in company history but hot on their heels was John Cena and Nikki Bella.

But Cena and Bella’s relationship has not fared quite as well. Thanks to internet buzz and of course Total Divas, John and Nikki’s lives have been on display for the world to see. Their issues have been well documented, as well as their announcement in April that the engagement was called off.

However the rollercoaster now appears to have finally come to the end. People is reporting that Nikki and John have officially ended their six-year relationship. Bella’s statement to People was a confirmation of the breakup.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,”

People confirmed that Bella had been house hunting recently. It could be that the breakup has been known for some time but neither side was ready to talk to the press.

Nikki did not appear to bear any grudge toward John for their very public breakup and she spoke very highly of him in the statement.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

John Cena has not been a full-time WWE Superstar in quite some time, as he’s left the company to pursue other projects in Hollywood. Cena has not released a public statement over the breakup but he did post a curious tweet on July 30.

If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 30, 2018

It’s unknown when Cena plans to return to WWE. SummerSlam is taking place on August 19 but so far, John has not been booked and is not advertised for the event.