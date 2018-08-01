MMA Manifesto

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2, Week 7 Fighter Salaries

Roosevelt Roberts, Ian Heinisch Jordan Griffin, and Juan Adams were the big winners last night on the seventh installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

 

Roosevelt Roberts: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ian Heinisch $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jordan Griffin: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Juan Adams: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Garrett Gross: $5,000

Mitchell Sipe: $5,000

Justin Sumter: $5,000

Maurice Mitchell: $5,000

Shawn Teed: $5,000

 

