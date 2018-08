Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Fiji International, Natadola Bay Golf Course, Natadola Beach, Fiji

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Shine Again Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Slugfests — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Figure Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: Fight Night: Arlovski vs. Barnett — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Facebook, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, noon

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/WGN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Detroit — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

MLS All-Star Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus — ESPN/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m./UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7:45 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Champions Cup

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Estadio Algarve, Faro, Algarve, Portugal

Benfica vs. Olympique Lyonnais — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV, 10 p.m.