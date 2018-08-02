Rey Mysterio Could Make WWE Return In September

Fans who have waited for Rey Mysterio to be back on WWE television may soon get their wish.

Dave Meltzer has stated that a deal between Mysterio and WWE is close and Wrestling Inc. speculates that Mysterio could return to the company in December in early September, as that is when Mysterio’s indy commitments will have been met.

One of those commitments is the “All In” event that takes place on September 1. WWE most likely wanted Mysterio prior to that date in order to prevent him from working it.

Still, a deal between the two sides sounds imminent.

Mysterio has made recent appearances in WWE as he was a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble and he also took part in the 50-man Royal Rumble at the Greatest Royal Rumble event back in April. He was recently announced as being part of the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game as well.

That said, Mysterio has not been a regular competitor in WWE since early in 2015. He had a long, Hall-of-Fame worthy career with the company prior to that point.

That career included winning 12 titles and the 2006 Royal Rumble match which he used to catapult himself to winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

At 43 years old, Mysterio should still have plenty of gas in the tank to make one more run.

Most recently, he competed in AAA in Mexico back in June and at “All In”, he will team with Fenix and Bandido to battle The Golden Elite in a Six-man tag team match.

Fans can start to imagine the current Superstars in which Mysterio can climb into the ring with, creating matches and moments we’ve yet to witness on WWE television.

Mysterio’s last televised WWE singles match came back in April 2014, the night after WrestleMania 30, in a loss to Bad News Barrett.