Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Semifinals, The Fieldhouse at Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD

Overseas Elite vs. Golden Eagles — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Team Fredette vs. Eberlein Drive — ESPN, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, Estadio Agustín Muquita Sánchez, Panama Province, Panama

Tauro FC vs. Real España — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Round of 16, Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero, Heredia, Costa Rica

Herediano vs. Santa Tecla — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

CrossFit

2018 CrossFit Games: Day 1 Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

Women’s British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf & Country Club, Reno, NV

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

World Junior Summer Showcase, Sandman Centre, Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada

United States vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Canada vs. Finland — TSN2/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Birdstone Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man Competition: Part 9 — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League 5, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Lightweights

Jason High vs. Nathan Schulte — NBCSN, 9 p.,m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Slugfests — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Colorado at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — Fox Sports Southeast/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Game Stadium, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, OH

Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears — NBC, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Gold Jacket Class of 2018 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

Tournament of Nations, Toyota Park, Bridgeview, IL

United States vs. Brazil — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Delmar International School, Los Cabos, Mexico

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks — ESPN2, 10 p.m.