Could Bob Stoops become Ohio State's head coach if Urban Meyer gets fired?

Urban Meyer is currently being investigated by Ohio State, as the university attempts to discern whether or not he was aware of the domestic violence allegations against former WR coach Zach Smith back in 2015.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, and it’s unclear if he’ll be the one leading the team this season. The Buckeyes will have to act quickly, as their opening game against Oregon State is only one month away. With that said, there are already reports circulating about potential candidates to replace Meyer.

Apparently, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is near the top of that list, according to a report from Dan Wolken of USA Today.

“Stoops would be in a class by himself as a candidate for the job with a fairly clear drop-off to the next tier of options,” Wolken wrote.

The 57-year-old Stoops stepped down as head coach of the Sooners roughly one year ago, so the timing may be right for both him and the Buckeyes. Stay tuned.