Livest Dog at UFC 227: Kyung Ho Kang

Name: Kyung Ho Kang

Opponent: Ricardo Ramos

Odds: +186 (bet $100 to win $186)

Before he left for mandatory military service, Kang was on a two-fight win streak. Upon returning, he picked up another win over Guido Cannetti by triangle choke to run it to three in a row. In that fight, he showed not only has he not lost a step, but it also appears that he may have gotten even better. He’s moving quicker, more creative with his grappling and appears stronger.

Undoubtedly the time away made these odds a little better for those looking to bet on Kyung Ho. Few credit a three-fight win streak if it takes four years to get it. Another reason the odds might be so skewed is Ricardo Ramos’ last bout. In it he picked up a devestating KO of Aiemann Zahabi on a spinning elbow. While this is a great feather to have in his cap, it is worth noting that it was a fight he had been losing and was basically a hail Mary attempt to save the fight in the third round.

When you compare their bodies of work, it’s actually quite shocking that we see Kyung Ho Kang as an underdog here.



2018 Totals

Record: 13-10

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $1046

Return on Investment: 45%