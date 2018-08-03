Nate Diaz Returns, Faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 230

After a two year absence, Nate Diaz is set to return to the UFC octagon. The Stockton bad boy is scheduled to face surging lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on November 3rd at Madison Square Gardens in New York City. Lance Pugmire of the L.A. Times was first to report the news. The UFC is expected to officially announce the fight at a press conference later today.

This will be Diaz’s first fight since his pair of tilts with Conor McGregor in 2016. It will also be his first fight at 155-pounds since December 2015. Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off of a hellacious beatdown of Eddie Alvarez last week.

This fight is expected to be the co-main event at UFC 230. No main event has currently been announced.