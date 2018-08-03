Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham juggle ball at training camp (Video)

Saquon Barkley has legs like tree trunks, so it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that his soccer skills are up to par.

Sure enough, they are, as we recently learned at Giants training camp.

Barkley was seen on the field with teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and the two began juggling the football back and forth. They did a pretty good job of it, too, given that it’s really not all that easy to keep the prolate spheroid up in the air for all that long.

If the two can display that level of teamwork on the field this season, then the Giants should be in good shape.