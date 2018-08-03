Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo throws vicious haymaker in sparring session

It’s hard to find anyone that would be brave enough to get in the ring and duke it out with Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially if he dominates the ring as well as he dominates the paint.

Standing at nearly seven feet tall, with a giant wingspan, Giannis may have had a chance to have a career as a boxer, just looking at his stamina and physical makeup. And after watching a particular video that has since gone viral, we now know that is indeed the case.

Antetokounmpo participated in a recent sparring session with a trainer, and he was pretty good at sticking and moving. Also, he threw a powerful haymaker, and we’re pretty happy that the trainer ducked out of the way — for his sake.

Here comes the boom.