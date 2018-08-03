Watch: Kenley Jansen perfectly trolls Kevin Hart before he threw out first pitch at game

Kevin Hart is a diehard Philadelphia sports fan, so when he was invited to throw out the first pitch before Thursday’s Brewers-Dodgers game, of course a few Dodgers players had some fun with him.

Both he and Kourtney Kardashian threw out the first pitch, which made for an interesting duo.

Afterward, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen had some fun with the five-foot-four Hart. Jansen, who stands six-foot-five, put his hand up to offer the comedian a high-five — making the much-smaller guy earn it in the process, though.

Hart then made sure to let the public know where his allegiance lies.

It’s always fun when Hart takes the field at a sporting event.