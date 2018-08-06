Lance Lynn Lights Out Again

Lance Lynn pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox Monday night to complete back to back impressive outings for the Yankees. Lynn allowed only two hits and struck out nine. One of the hits was a weak infield single.

This follows his 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Orioles in his Yankees debut. So he is providing the flexibility the Yankees hoped for when they dealt for him.

“My whole career has been when they tell me to pitch, I go pitch,” Lynn said, according to MLB.com. “I try not to think about anything except getting whatever hitter is in the box out. If I do that, I’ll be fine. I know what I’m capable of and what I’ve done in the past and from here on, when my name is called, I’m going to go pitch wherever that may be.”

For now, he has staked his claim to the fifth spot in the rotation. And he has provided the consistency that Sonny Gray has not been able to give. His fastball hit 96. And his control was superb Monday night, walking only one.

Lynn is showing the form that made him a National League All-Star in 2012. He posted a 3.38 ERA overall with the Cardinals. His back to back solid performances shows why the Yankees were willing to part with Adam Warren and Tyler Austin.

Lynn is giving the Yankees the shot in the arm that they need badly right now. And he is happy to be where he is. “It’s the New York Yankees. As a fan of the game growing up, it’s exciting for me as a young kid, seeing them in their heyday winning a lot of World Series championships,” he said, according to riveraveblues.com.

