Lauri Markkanen has reportedly put on 14 pounds of muscle

Outside the buzz of Donovan Mitchell, Lonzo Ball, and others — Lauri Markkanen proved himself in his first season in the Windy City. But, as he continues to develop in the offseason — he is looking to get much better.

According to what Markkanen told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the second year forward has put on nearly 14 pounds of muscle during the offseason.

“Everybody has been saying I’m bigger, but I don’t know about all that, “I just know I feel good. … I’ve put on about 14 pounds. In general, I feel stronger. Hopefully, I can keep this weight up and play with it because I feel it will help my game.”

In just one season, Markkanen proved to be one of the best young shooters in the NBA — including breaking the record for fastest rookie to reach 100 made three-pointers in a season. With the added muscle, Markkanen can become a threat on the pick and roll along with the pick and pop with the addition of new draft pick Wendell Carter.

In his first season, Markkanen averaged 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 36% shooting from beyond the arc for the Bulls.