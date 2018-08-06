Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: No time for shenanigans

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a series to the St. Louis Cardinals in disappointing fashion, wasting another fantastic start by Trevor Williams in the series finale, a 2-1 Cardinals win.

The loss allowed the Cardinals to leapfrog the Pirates in the wild card standings. It also allowed the Washington Nationals — a team many left for dead as recently as seven days ago — to do the same.

To be blunt: time is ticking on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ postseason hopes. Neal Huntington did what he had to do in bringing in Keone Kela and Chris Archer to bolster the team’s chances. Now, it is up to those on the field — and that includes manager Clint Hurdle — to hold up their end of the bargain.

If you’re Hurdle, that means playing all of the hot hands, not just Adam Frazier. It means having a quicker hook on starters, smarter use of relievers and pushing all of the right buttons — fair or not.

For the players, that means not failing to bring runners home from third when there are less than two outs. The Pittsburgh Pirates did this twice in yesterday’s game. It means approaching every at-bat with a playoff like intensity. It means executing pitches, plain and simple.

Despite the 11-game win streak and despite making a big splash at the deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates still must climb out of the hole they dug themselves with their putrid June-July stretch.

Time to start digging.

#Bucsin280

Yuck. Sobering series. #Pirates lose the rubber match to the #Cardinals 2-1. Williams pitched okay over 5, giving up 2. He gets the L. The bullpen was lockdown. But ya, hard to win when scoring 1 run. Frazier went deep. Pirates have officially come back down to earth. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) August 5, 2018

