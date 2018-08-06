The Daily Target 8/6/18

Last Weekend: Friday – Twins 6, Kansas City 4 – The Twins got the weekend started right, thanks to “that jerky guy” as my father in law called him. Gabiel Moya got the win. Also, Miguel Sano got a big 2 un double, so really, he could have been talking about either.

Saturday – Twins 8, Kansas City 2 – All the Twins did this game was hit dingers and retire Royals. Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Logan Morrison all went long ball, while Jose Berrios looked very good in front of Johan Santana, who was entered into the Twins Hall of Fame that afternoon.

Sunday – Twins 6, Kansas City 5 – Jake Cave powered the Twins with a grand slam, and Minnesota got a SWEEEEEP

KSTP – Cave’s Grand Slam Helps Twins Sweep Royals – You can complain all you want about the Twins new front office, and how there has been a regression, and they aren’t doing things the way the old guard used to, but dangit if Jake Cave wasn’t a good pick up.

Roster Rundown: The Twins started by claiming Johnny Field and Oliver Drake off waivers from the Indians and Blue Jays respectively. Most guys oin waives in early August are on waivers for a good reason, and frankly, that’s the truth for these guys, a right fielder and a relief pitcher. Anyways, both are now on the MLB roster, replacing the new parent Matt Magill and the injured Robbie Grossman.

In more positive news, both Aaron Slegers and Michael Pineda are officially rehabbing.