Watch: Fire breaks out at AT&T Park before Astros-Giants game

Nearly everything that has gone wrong for the Giants this season has gone wrong, with the team dealing with a number of injuries, and even more road woes, during its 2018 campaign.
Monday’s Astros-Giants game at AT&T Park was nearly delayed, due to a fire that broke out in a concession stand at the stadium.
Where there’s smoke — there’s fire.
The fire department did take care of the damage, though, and the game was somehow able to start on time, due to their efforts.
Hopefully no one was injured, and the ballpark hot dogs remained unscathed — rather than charred. No one likes a burnt hot dog.
