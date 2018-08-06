Watch: Fire breaks out at AT&T Park before Astros-Giants game

Nearly everything that has gone wrong for the Giants this season has gone wrong, with the team dealing with a number of injuries, and even more road woes, during its 2018 campaign.

Monday’s Astros-Giants game at AT&T Park was nearly delayed, due to a fire that broke out in a concession stand at the stadium.

Where there’s smoke — there’s fire.

Heavy smoke at AT&T Park. pic.twitter.com/qX6sgEQHPu — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) August 6, 2018

There’s a concession stand on fire at AT&T Park. Pray for the chicken strips. pic.twitter.com/SCx8hslgeL — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 6, 2018

The fire department did take care of the damage, though, and the game was somehow able to start on time, due to their efforts.

Concession stand fire at AT&T Park near section 121 on main concourse was out by the time fire department arrived, no expected delays tonight and no fans inside yet, per Jorge Costa, Giants senior VP of ballpark operations. No cause yet. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) August 6, 2018

Hopefully no one was injured, and the ballpark hot dogs remained unscathed — rather than charred. No one likes a burnt hot dog.