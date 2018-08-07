Ronda Rousey Comments On Victory In First Match On WWE 'Raw'

Ronda Rousey was victorious in her first ever match on ‘Raw’, using an armbar to easily dispatch of Alicia Fox. It was a big night for Fox as well, as she was working in the main event for the first time as well.

But all of the focus was on Rousey, the former UFC mega-star who will challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

Following the match, Ronda talked about the match on Instagram, sending a stern warning to the current champion, Alexa Bliss, in the process.

Following the match, Bliss attempted to attack Rousey during a post-match interview, but that blew up in her face, as Rousey tossed her over her shoulder. Bliss scurried away with a concerned look on her face.

“Alexa, it does not matter how tight you hold onto that title because at SummerSlam, it’s mine”, shouted Rousey.

Using Rousey in the main event was likely a ploy by WWE to improve sagging ratings. They’ve protected the former Mixed-martial artist for the most part, and there was more of the same on Monday night with the final segment starting with a long in-ring promo with Fox and Bliss.

This kept the match, and the amount Rousey would actually have to work, to a minimum.Still, the match between her and Bliss should be one of the most intriguing heading into the company’s second biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

For Rousey, it will be just her fourth match since signing with the company (unless she competes between now and then). Though “overhyped rookie” is the term Bliss has used to describe her, there’s a very real chance that the decision to put the belt on Ronda will be made.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 19th with the pre-show starting on the WWE Network at 6:00 p.m. ET with the event expected to last around five hours.