Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- Back On Track

The Pirates ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday night in a big way with a 10-2 thumping of the Colorado Rockies.

The good starting pitching continued as Jameson Taillon became the first National League pitcher to toss two complete games on the season as he allowed just the two runs on the night. Taillon scattered 10 hits and walked just one while striking out three.

The better news is that the Pirates bats woke up.

Starling Marte got the action started with a solo homer in the first and Jordy Mercer delivered the big blow with a three-run shot to center in the fourth. Josh Harrison also went deep for the Bucs.

The Pirates collected 10 hits on the night with Mercer and Marte having two each. All of the Pirates starters had at least one hit. Harrison and Mercer drove in three runs each.

Roster Moves

The Bucs added shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to the active roster.

To make room for him on the 25-man roster, the Bucs placed Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL with an abdomen “injury”.

In addition, the Pirates also claimed left-handed reliever Buddy Boshers from the Houston Astros.

Boshers is 30 and has some major-league time under his belt, posting a 4.59 ERA in 86.1 innings over 100 appearances split between the Los Angeles Angels in 2013 and the Minnesota Twins in 2016-17.

This season for Triple-A Fresno Boshers has a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 51 innings.

To make room for Boshers on the 40-man roster, the Pirates DFA’d Christopher Bostick.

Up Next

The Pirates and Rockies conclude their three-game series in Denver this afternoon in what is a must-win game for the Bucs.

Chris Archer (3-5, 4.40 ERA) makes his second Pirates start. He will be opposed by Colorado’s German Marquez (9-8, 4.70 ERA).

