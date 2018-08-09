Bucks' Brook Lopez: 'We're very confident we can win the East'

After falling just short of eliminating the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks have a lot to look forward to in the future. Brook Lopez was among a couple of offseason additions to make the team better, and Lopez is already seeing the potential.

Just two months into his tenure in Milwaukee, Brook Lopez tells Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype he believes the Bucks can challenge for the East title.

“I think we have such a variety of talent, including many talented young players, and I think that’s going to make things easier for everyone.” “I think we’ll definitely be making noise in the East.”

Despite having an interim coach during the season, the Bucks nearly eliminated the two seeded Boston Celtics in the TD Garden. Now, the Bucks head into the season with Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach. Along with Brook Lopez, and Ersan Ilyasova added into the fold.

The Bucks also have their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season. The Bucks did struggle to rebound during the season, finishing in the bottom third in rebounds per game. If they want to challenge a healthy Boston Celtics team, they need to win the rebounding battle.

Lopez, 30, averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Lakers, shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three.