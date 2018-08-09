CM Punk Sued By Colt Cabana For Legal Fees And Damages

The legal matters continue to escalate when it comes to CM Punk and Colt Cabana. This time, the legal battle is one man against the other man.

News of Cabana’s lawsuit against former friend Punk broke this afternoon courtesy of the Chicago Sun Times. Cabana and Punk recently won their defamation lawsuit against WWE doctor Chris Amann, which stemmed from the notorious “Art of Wrestling” podcast featuring Punk as a guest on the show. The episode was a big moment for Punk, who had spoken out publicly for the first time since walking out of WWE back in 2014.

Cabana, real name Scott Colton, is suing the former WWE Champion, real name Philip Brooks, for breach of contract and fraud. According to the lawsuit filed in the Cook County Circuit Court, Cabana states that Punk had promised to help out with the legal bills that total up to over $513,000.00 as they fought the defamation lawsuit. He also claims that Punk told him he would be “100% covered”, followed with then asking Cabana to pay half of those costs, citing “You are on your own”. The lawsuit also reads that “Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm.”

While both men had the same attorneys for their previous suit, Cabana has since hired his own attorneys for this particular lawsuit. Cabana is seeking $200,000 in damages in addition to a $1 Million in punitive and exemplary damages against Punk.

Both men came up in the independent circuit back in the early 2000s, forming a close friendship during that time. When Punk decided to break his silence on his infamous WWE walkout, he specifically chose Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast to air out his grievances and frustration towards the company. As stated previously, the episode was highly controversial, and now it continues to bring more problems with this new development.

Punk is well known for his brunt and bold personality, which has been detailed by fans, former friends, and colleagues over the years. This lawsuit confirms the fact that Cabana and Punk are no longer friends, which was previously speculated It is also an interesting twist in what seems to be the never-ending debacle when it comes to Punk’s post-WWE life.