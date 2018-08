Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

CFL

Week 9

Edmonton Eskimos at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Exhibition

Kentucky at San Lorenzo de Almagro — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Training Days: Rolling With the Tide — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Championship Drive: Path to the Playoff — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Football Summer Session: East Recap — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Football Summer Session: West Recap — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Round of 16, 2nd Leg

National Stadium Kingston, Kingston, Jamaica

Portmore United vs. Santos Guápiles — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 7:30 p.m.

Arnett Gardens vs. Árabe Unido — YouTube, 10 p.m.

Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Real España vs. Tauro FC — Univision Deportes/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 3: Antelope Island to Layton — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Deadline Day Show live from Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO

1st Round — TNT, 2 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Championships Highlights: 1st Round — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Friday)

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, TN

Round of 32 — USGA.org, noon

Round of 32/Round of 16 — FS1, 4 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The World’s Strongest Man Competition: Part 10 — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Monumental Moments — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/STO, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — NESN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — MLB Network/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Washington — Facebook, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Carolina at Buffalo — WCCB/WKBW, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati — WFLD/WKRC, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at New York Giants — NFL Network/WEWS/WNBC, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville — WVUE/WFOX, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — KDKA/WCAU, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at iami — WFLA/WFOR, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore — KCBS/WBAL, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New England — WRC/NBC Sports Washington/WBZ, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay — WKRN/WGBA, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City — KTRK/KCTV, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco — NFL Network/KTVT/KPIX, 10 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle — WXIN/KCPQ, 10 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Return to Beijing: 10th Anniversary

Women’s Beach Volleyball Final: United States vs. Communist China — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final: United States vs. Brazil — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group D, Stade de Marville, Saint-Malo, France

Germany vs. Communist China — FS1, 7:20 a.m.

Haiti vs. Nigeria — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:20 a.m.

Group C, Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau, France

Spain vs. Japan — FS2, 10:20 a.m.

United States vs. Paraguay — FS2, 1:20 p.m./Universo, 1:25 p.m.

Turkish Super League Special — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Kings Ransom — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Swimming

Pan Pacific Championships, Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Rogers Cup — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

ATP Tour/WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada/Stade IGA, Montreal, Canada

Round of 16 — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Round of 16 — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV, 10 p.m.