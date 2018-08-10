Adverstised WWE 'Hell In A Cell' Card Reveals Major Spoilers For 'SummerSlam'?

WWE SummerSlam is coming on Sunday, August 19 and the card is shaping up to be a memorable one. Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship and Ronda Rousey may walk away with her first Raw Women’s Championship.

But another one of SummerSlam‘s featured title matches may have just been spoiled. The AT&T Center’s website is currently advertising Hell in a Cell and has already announced a few matches while their Twitter account also posted an advertisement for the September 16 event. The tweet states that Jeff Hardy will face Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton has been added to @WWE Hell In A Cell San Antonio on September 16! Tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/BkfKovuHA8 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) August 7, 2018

Does this mean that Hardy will regain the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam? Hardy is booked against Shinsuke Nakamura on August 19 and many fans believe that Orton will get involved in the match at some point. Could he actually cost Nakamura the win?

Orton and Nakamura have been curious allies, joined only by their hatred of Hardy. Randy and Shinuske may be on the same side right now but The Viper would surely not hesitate to stab The King of Strong Style in the back if it meant winning a title. Indeed this version of Orton is perhaps the most despicable that fans have seen in quite some time.

But Orton may also be at SummerSlam just to ruin Hardy’s opportunity at the championship. That means their match at Hell in a Cell would not be contested for the US title but maybe that wouldn’t make a difference.

The heat between Randy and Jeff has been incredibly combustible and doesn’t really need a championship in order to get the feud over. Orton has targeted Hardy on more than one occasion and it’s been enough for fans to completely turn on Randy.

Hardy may win or lose at SummerSlam but his short term career path in WWE seems clear thanks to the HIAC tweet. Of course the card is always subject to change and anything can happen in the weeks between SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell.