Latest Details On ROH Winning MSG Bidding War Over WWE

Ring of Honor’s G1 Supercard event on April 6 of 2019 remains the talk of the pro wrestling world. Many fans believe it is the biggest event in company history and it’s indeed difficult to argue that point.

ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling will work together on the G1 Supercard, making it the most star-studded night of pro wrestling outside of WWE.

But while no matches have yet to be announced, the real story here is the location of the event itself. ROH and NJPW are joining forces at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania 35 weekend. The two wildly popular promotions will be in WWE country, right in Vince McMahon’s backyard.

WWE was nearly successful in its attempt to prevent Ring of Honor from running at MSG but those efforts were in vain. Ring of Honor’s attorneys stepped up and MSG stayed the course with the company. ROH ultimately got the venue and the rollercoaster ride had finally ended for the fans. This was to be ROH’s biggest night ever and the company would not be denied.

Ring of Honor General Manager Greg Gilleland recently spoke to CBS New York. He addressed the MSG controversy, as well as ROH’s decision to aim high with the World’s Most Famous Arena.

“It was an easy decision. It’s New York, it’s The Garden. All of the history of The Garden. The fact that another wrestling promotion hasn’t been there in like 60 years. From that point forward, we reached out to New Japan and said let’s do this thing together. And we hope to sell it out.”

Of course the GI Supercard is taking place on the same night as NXT TakeOver. Is Gilleland worried about the level of competition that weekend?

“I definitely don’t think there’s a concern of there not being enough fans. They can hold 16,000 to 18,000, and we can hold 16,000 to 18,000. And there’s an estimated 80,000 fans in the area that are gonna be looking for something to do on that Saturday night. So, I don’t think there’s a [a concern with] number of fans.”

But one major obstacle for Ring of Honor is that their current top tier of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, will all see their contracts expire before April 6 2019. Gilleland is confident they will be re-signed and if not, ROH is operating with “solid backup plans.”