The HOVG Podcast: Tanner Jones
The HOVG Podcast: Tanner Jones
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
The Hall of Very Good | August 10, 2018
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tanner Jones.
The self-proclaimed “Recovering Jose Canseco Supercollector” talks to the boys about his massive baseball card and, specifically, his Canseco collection, how he got started in the hobby, that time he roadtripped to Las Vegas to hang out with his favorite baseball player and the coolest piece in his collection.
(Download
over on iTunes) The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
VIDEO
Exit Interview: I’m Retiring from Collecting Canseco and Selling Out
Tanner’s Canseco Collection
My ENTIRE Jose Canseco Collection – In Pictures!
Custom Card Creator’s Secondary Hobby Leads to Autograph Signing at Jose Canseco’s House
Chasing Canseco – Best Day Ever
VIDEO
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
. Sports Collectors Daily
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More Sports
1hr
Ring of Honor’s
G1 Supercard event on April 6 of 2019 remains the talk of the pro wrestling world. Many fans believe it is (…)
2hr
It’s been several months since WWE fans have been entertained by the many talents of Jason Jordan. That may sound a bit facetious, but (…)
2hr
Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield turned in a strong performance in his NFL debut on Thursday night, and he gave the team (…)
3hr
Man, when do we free ourselves of the social issues in professional football? Welp, maybe never. I just wanted to watch some preseason (…)
3hr
WWE’s
Evolution event on October 28 will mark the first all-women’s pay-per-view event in company history. The (…)
3hr
MLB 3hr ago
When Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton squares up and connects with a baseball, he has the power to send it into orbit. Fans and analysts (…)
3hr
Kelvin Benjamin squared off against his former team on Thursday night, and even though it was an exhibition game, it’s safe to say he (…)
3hr
NXT continues to impress as every week, WWE’s developmental promotion makes its case for being the most exciting brand in (…)
4hr
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t like what he saw during the first half of the team’s preseason game against the (…)
4hr
Do you desire to have the body advertised by fitness models? What about those amazing transformation pictures that show a vividly (…)
More Hall of Very Good
Comments