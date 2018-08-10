The HOVG Podcast: Tanner Jones

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 10, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tanner Jones.

The self-proclaimed “Recovering Jose Canseco Supercollector” talks to the boys about his massive baseball card and, specifically, his Canseco collection, how he got started in the hobby, that time he roadtripped to Las Vegas to hang out with his favorite baseball player and the coolest piece in his collection.

