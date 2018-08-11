Watch: Sam Darnold throws first NFL TD pass

All eyes were on Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in the team’s preseason opener against the Falcons.

After all, the Jets traded up to select Darnold with the third overall pick in the draft, so there was a lot of pressure on him to perform, even in an exhibition game.

And he didn’t disappoint.

Darnold completed 13 of 18 passes for 96 yards. He also threw his first NFL touchdown pass right before halftime, finding receiver Charles Johnson in the corner of the end zone for the score.

Not a bad night for the rook.