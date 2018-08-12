Photo of Andrew Luck's abs, six pack goes viral

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has apparently been working out hard in order to get into game shape as he prepares for his first regular-season action since January 2017.

Athletes tend to focus on strengthening their core when rehabbing from injuries, and apparently, that’s exactly what Luck has been doing over the past few months. In the past, he wasn’t known for being a guy that was exactly shredded, and while he’s always been in great shape, Luck did carry a few extra pounds.

Not anymore, though — check out this six pack.

Um…Andrew Luck has a six-pack? pic.twitter.com/MuJcPZ0je3 — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) August 10, 2018

We’re as surprised as Adam is. Where’d that thing come from? Good for Luck, though.