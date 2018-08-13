Brock Lesnar And Paul Heyman Reunite On WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Roman Reigns was cutting a promo in the ring on the August 13 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw when he was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

Heyman came down to the ring and much to the surprise of the Greensboro crowd, offered his services to The Big Dog en route to SummerSlam. Roman refused at first but when Heyman spoke to him in Samoan, Reigns was taken aback.

Suddenly Reigns’ expression changed and it appeared as though he was actually considering Heyman’s proposition. But Paul then shockingly assaulted Roman with what appeared to be mace.

This led to the surprising appearance of Brock Lesnar, who came down to the ring and attacked the helpless Roman Reigns, leaving him for dead in the middle of the ring. Many fans were likely hoping for an actual partnership between Paul and Roman but it’s unknown whether or not this swerve could lead to another swerve at SummerSlam.