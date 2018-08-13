Top Indie Wrestling Star 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor Released From UFC

Top independent wrestling star and MMA fighter ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor has been released from the UFC, according to the Wrestling Observer. Lawlor was currently suspended from the company after failing a drug test in October of 2016 for low levels of Ostarine.

“All things come to an end and it was inevitable that so would my time in UFC,” said Lawlor. “Today I was informed that I will be released by the UFC despite my USADA suspension being nearly over and my previous requests for a release being denied. While the timing is unexpected, hopefully, this opens the doors for me to continue with my mixed martial arts career as well as in the squared circle (squared circle is an old term for pro wrestling). Combat sports is one of my life’s great loves and I look forward to showing and sharing that with the fans as soon as possible.”

Just remember if you’re having a bad day, you can always put it on the CHOPPIN BLOCK pic.twitter.com/3tWRdDf94A — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 1, 2018

The 35-year-old was formerly a cast member of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Nogueira vs. Team Mir, which aired in 2008. Lawlor was the fourth pick of Frank Mir, but lost to Ryan Bader by knockout in the elimination round.

Lawlor made his UFC debut at UFC 100 on July 11, 2009, defeating C.B. Dollaway via guillotine choke just 55 seconds in the first round. He has a record of 5-5 in the UFC, and an MMA record of 10-6 overall. His last UFC fight was March 5, 2016, losing to Corey Anderson by decision.

Prior to MMA, Lawlor wrestled in the indies, even trying out for WWE. He returned to wrestling in February of 2017, picking up a big win against former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn.

Recently, Lawlor has been one of the top stars for former WWE writer Court Bauer’s Major League Wrestling (MLW) promotion. He was able to outlast 40 superstars to win the MLW Battle Riot, lastly eliminating Jack Swagger. As a result, Lawlor will get a shot at the MLW Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Low Ki.