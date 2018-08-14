Could Kobe Bryant join Ice Cube's Big3 League?

The BIG3’s ratings are down this season, and league co-founder Ice Cube is doing whatever he can to get them back up again.

That includes reaching out to one of the greatest players in NBA history, in hopes of recruiting the Lakers legend to play in the league.

Ice Cube spilled the beans about how he contacted Kobe Bryant on FOX Sports Radio’s “The Rich Eisen Show,” but unfortunately, the Black Mamba has turned him down — repeatedly.

Ice Cube on if he's ever approached Kobe Bryant for the #BIG3 (@thebig3) "Yes, every time. He always turned me down, but I don't care. Next time I see you Kobe, I'm going to ask you again." via @RichEisenShow #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 13, 2018

Ice Cube (@icecube) on Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) playing in the #BIG3 (@thebig3) "He does have a lot going on. It may take him another year or so to get the itch, but whenever he get the itch, we here to scratch it." via @RichEisenShow #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 13, 2018

Bryant will turn 40 later on this month, and he’s won five championship rings. We really can’t see him selling out to join this amateur league, chock full of over-the-hill former NBA players just looking for a few extra bucks or camera time. Kobe has been enjoying life after basketball — traveling and spending time with his family — so it appears unlikely that he’ll be joining the BIG3.