Matt Stafford's wife, Kelly, skewers Jalen Ramsey over recent criticism

Jaguars mouthy cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a lot to say about a number of veteran NFL quarterbacks (read here), and one particular WAG was not happy about what he said about her husband.

Ramsey didn’t necessarily rip Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as hard as he did others, but he essentially minimized his abilities, calling him “straight.”

That didn’t go over well with Stafford’s wife, Kelly, who is preparing to have their third child. She took to Twitter, and did not mince words regarding how she felt about Ramsey.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew, on the Jalen Ramsey comments: "Can someone tell me why @GQ is interviewing @jalenramsey? I understand ESPN … but not GQ … there is nothing 'GQ' about him. Just seems like a complete waste of time and space." — Kyle Meinke (@kmeinke) August 15, 2018

Yeesh, that was pretty harsh. To his credit, Ramsey is an All-Pro, and he’s one of the top cornerbacks in the league, so he does have that going for him.