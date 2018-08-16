MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 16/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Irene Aldana (8-4) vs Lucie Pudilova (8-2) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

Magomed Ankalaev (10-1) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th

Sean O’Malley (10-0) vs Jose Quinonez (7-2) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Scott Holtzman (11-2) vs Alan Patrick (15-1) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Francis Ngannou (11-3) vs Curtis Blaydes (10-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 141 – Nov 25th

Ben Nguyen (16-7) vs Wilson Reis (22-9) – UFC Fight Night 142 – Dec 2nd (Dec 1st in North America)

Bellator

A.J. McKee (11-0) vs John Teixeira (21-3-2) – Bellator 205 – Sept 21st

Roy Nelson (23-15) vs Sergei Kharitonov (27-6) – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th

Benson Henderson (25-8) vs Saad Awad (23-9) – Bellator 208 – Oct 13th

Cheick Kongo (28-10-2) vs Timothy Johnson (12-4) – Bellator 208 – Oct 13th

Featherweight Championship: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (27-4) vs Emmanuel Sanchez (17-3) – Bellator TBA – Nov 15th