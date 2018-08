Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: SEC Preview — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Armed Forces Preview — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Nordea Masters, Hills Golf & Sports Club, Gothenburg, Sweden

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

1st Round — PGA Tour Live, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, Indianapolis, IN

1st Round —- Golf Channel, noon

Web.com Tour

Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow Course), North Plains, OR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Amateur, Pebble Beach Golf Links/Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA

Round of 16 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Two Winners — FS1, 10 p.m.

Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Men’s Day 1 — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Union Avenue Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

PFL 6, Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Lightweights

Kayla Harrison vs. Jozette Cotton — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Naitonal League

New York Mets at Philadelphia, Facebook, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MLB Network/MASN/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 9 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Race — Fox, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS — Fox, 8 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 10 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 1:30 p.m.

Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 10 a.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Philadelphia at New England — WCAU/WBZ, 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets at Washington — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay — KDKA/WGBA/WTMJ, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Social Thursday — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Quarterfinals, Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau, France

Spain vs. Nigeria — FS2, 9:50 a.m./Universo, 9:55 a.m.

France vs. Democratic Republic of Korea — FS2, 1:20 p.m.

La Liga 2018/2019: Season Preview — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight