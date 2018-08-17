Kevin Love praises LeBron James for 'playing chess,' while rest of NBA 'plays checkers'

Kevin Love and LeBron James were once on somewhat rocky terms, but the two eventually grew to be good friends.

So when James departed Cleveland for the bright lights of Los Angeles, it’s clear that Love realized the Cavs won’t be the same going forward, due to the void left by one of the greatest players of all-time not being on the roster.

Love was recently asked about the move, and why he believes James made it. Here’s what he told ESPN in an exclusive interview that aired on “SportsCenter”.

“I think he’s always looking for a different challenge,” Love said. “He’s always wondering what’s next, and it feels like sometimes he’s playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers.”

