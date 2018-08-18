Barry Melrose Rocks

Tweet of the Moment

Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Tweet of the Moment

Despite the Jets’ success in 2017-18 season, here we see local Winnipeg fans waving the white flag in August.

My goodness, that town is gray and depressing even in the summer. Telling me it’s probably smoke from forest fires doesn’t make it better

, Barry Melrose Rocks

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Barry Melrose Rocks
Home